Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $167.20

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

