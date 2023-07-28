Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $126.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

