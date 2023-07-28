Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $147.50

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

