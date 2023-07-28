Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
