Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.3 %

OVV opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 410.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 24.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,132 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $4,029,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 157.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 455.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

