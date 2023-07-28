Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

BIPC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

