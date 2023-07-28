Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

