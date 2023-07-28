BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

