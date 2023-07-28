Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

