C3.ai Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 226,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 145,706 call options.

C3.ai Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

