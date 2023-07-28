CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 90.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 5,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of CACI opened at $345.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $355.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.