Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Metals Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
