Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,555,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

