Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.21.

CNR stock opened at C$156.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

