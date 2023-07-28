Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.71.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.38 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

