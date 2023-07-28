Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$171.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
