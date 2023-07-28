Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.21.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.05.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

