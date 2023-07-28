Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.
CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %
TSE:CNR opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
