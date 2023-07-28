Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.