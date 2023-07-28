Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE NOG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.