Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.
CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.8 %
Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.10.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.