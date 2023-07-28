Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $23.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 260.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 287.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

