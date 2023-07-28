Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CAT opened at $258.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

