Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 1,892 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

