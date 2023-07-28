Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Celsius worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Celsius by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,873,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

