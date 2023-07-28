Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544,918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

CNC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

