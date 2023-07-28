Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 31st (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Cetus Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 31st. Cetus Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Cetus Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETUU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $435,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

