Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

