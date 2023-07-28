Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.52, but opened at $206.11. Chubb shares last traded at $207.51, with a volume of 1,097,019 shares.

The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

