Citigroup Increases Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $32.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

