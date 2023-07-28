Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after buying an additional 6,179,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 103.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

