CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 750 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 750 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $19,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.52 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

