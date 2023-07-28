Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.47

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.47 and traded as low as $38.95. Cogeco shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGECF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

