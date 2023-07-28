Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

