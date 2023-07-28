Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading 6.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.31. 1,010,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,624,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

