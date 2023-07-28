Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Insider Activity

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 913.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 133,309 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

