Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) vs. Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Head-To-Head Survey

Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Manila Water and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Manila Water alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manila Water N/A N/A N/A Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP 12.57% 10.51% 5.11%

Dividends

Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 72.5%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Manila Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manila Water and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.15 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP $4.27 billion N/A $604.59 million $0.82 14.46

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has higher revenue and earnings than Manila Water. Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manila Water and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP beats Manila Water on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manila Water

(Get Free Report)

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, Parañaque, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.