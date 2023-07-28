Comparing Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) & Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) and Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00 Redline Communications Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Redline Communications Group.

45.2% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -9.52% -22.47% -12.93% Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $156.05 million 1.05 -$14.85 million ($0.34) -11.35 Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redline Communications Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iteris.

Iteris beats Redline Communications Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services. Its products include ClearGuide, ClearRoute, Commercial Vehicle Operations, BlueArgus, TrafficCarma, Vantage Apex, Vantage Fusion, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. The company sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. In addition, it offers traffic management centers design, staffing, and operations services; traffic engineering and mobility consulting services include planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; distributes real-time information about traffic conditions; and surface transportation infrastructure systems implementation, and operation and management. Further, the company provides travel demand forecasting and systems engineering, and identify mitigation measures to reduce traffic congestion; ClearMobility platform; and ClearMobility Cloud that enables mobility data management engine, application programming interface framework, and microservices ecosystem. It serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Redline Communications Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments. The company offers Ellipse, a series of base stations; Edge and Elte wireless terminals; Enterprise, a wireless customer premise equipment; RAS-Elite, a portable auto-acquire outdoor wireless solution; RAS-Extend, a mechanical auto tracking system; RDL-3000 connect series of remote terminals; PoE, an industrial grade power injector; and FlexCore, an EPC software. It also provides FlexTALK, a push-to-talk solution; and ClearView NMS, a network management software, as well as antennas, cables, mounting kits, POE power injectors, and surge protectors. In addition, the company offers RF planning and site survey, 4G and 5G mobile network design and optimization, deployment and resident engineering, wireless network performance audit, and program and project management services. It serves oil and gas, mining, utilities, transportation, government, military, and telecom service provider markets through regional distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators. The company has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Redline Communications Group Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

