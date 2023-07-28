Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Financial Analysis

Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Concrete Leveling Systems and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Concrete Leveling Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.21%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Concrete Leveling Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 3.96% 17.50% 8.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -204.35 The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.46 $36.56 million $1.19 11.29

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Leveling Systems. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.