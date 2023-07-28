Constellation Software Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $11.08 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $11.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.12 per share.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,870.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,748.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,715.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,537.68. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,829.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

