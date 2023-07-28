Contrasting AerCap (NYSE:AER) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO)

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AerCap and FTAI Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $7.01 billion 2.16 -$726.04 million $7.05 9.06 FTAI Aviation $909.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

FTAI Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AerCap.

This table compares AerCap and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap 24.08% 14.03% 3.17% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AerCap and FTAI Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AerCap currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

AerCap beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

