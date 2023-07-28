Contrasting Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) & Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Apollomics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A Equillium N/A -89.33% -44.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apollomics and Equillium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Equillium has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 774.24%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equillium is more favorable than Apollomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollomics and Equillium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.45 million 308.87 -$240.81 million N/A N/A Equillium $15.76 million 1.62 -$62.43 million ($0.84) -0.89

Equillium has higher revenue and earnings than Apollomics.

Summary

Equillium beats Apollomics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain. The company was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. Apollomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis. It also develops EQ101 for treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma and alopecia areata; and EQ102 to treat various gastrointestinal diseases. Equillium, Inc. was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

