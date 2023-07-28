Contrasting Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Modiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modiv $46.17 million 2.23 -$3.29 million ($0.15) -91.07

Japan Prime Realty Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A Modiv 6.83% 1.30% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.2% of Japan Prime Realty Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Japan Prime Realty Investment and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Prime Realty Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Modiv has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Modiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

Summary

Modiv beats Japan Prime Realty Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units. With the subsequently implemented public offerings and other capital raising measures by JPR, the number of investment units issued and outstanding totals 997,178 units as of the end of the 42nd fiscal period (December 31, 2022). JPR has assigned the asset management of its portfolio to Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. (TRIM), through which JPR aims to maximize unitholder value by efficiently managing the portfolio primarily comprising office properties and retail properties.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of May 15, 2023, Modiv had a $634 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 4.3 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

