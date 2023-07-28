Contrasting OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 VNET Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 171.71%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.21%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than VNET Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.21 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.36 VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.37 -$112.50 million ($0.78) -3.29

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09% VNET Group -10.82% -10.92% -2.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VNET Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

