Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Tandem Diabetes Care and Embecta are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17% Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30 Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.66%. Embecta has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.38%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Embecta.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Embecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 2.79 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -10.91 Embecta $1.13 billion 1.08 $223.60 million $1.62 13.09

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Embecta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Embecta



Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

