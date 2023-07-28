Cormark Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.59 million, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.18. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver
In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
