Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 445.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 186,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

