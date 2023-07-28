CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $98.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $86.83. CoStar Group shares last traded at $84.41, with a volume of 3,170,488 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,836,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,286,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

