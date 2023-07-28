CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

