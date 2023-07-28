Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

