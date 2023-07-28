CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.