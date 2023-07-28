CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $750,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

