Craig Hallum Upgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Buy

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Up 1.5 %

VICR opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.77%. Vicor’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vicor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vicor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.